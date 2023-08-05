Drag Queen Degenerates Coming For Our Kids: Help Stew WIN Legal Battle Against Immoral Perverts

Stew Peters Show





August 4, 2023





Help Stew win against immoral Drag Queen degenerates

Last fall Stew Peters warned the people of Arizona about a “child friendly” drag show and it was horrifying and demonic.

Attorney Tim LaSota is back with Stew to give an update on the legal case against.

Revolting male groomers put on a disgusting show to sexualize children.

The mayor of Lake Havasu, AZ, where the drag show for kids occurred, Cal Sheehy.

Cal Sheehy refused to stop the drag show and when he was exposed to a national audience, thanks to Stew Peters, he decided to file a lawsuit.

This a battle for America’s children and fighting to stop people who think it’s normal for kids to spend time with pedophile monsters who want to molest them.

This is a battle between those who want to protect children and those who want to destroy them.

One of the drag queens during the Lake Havasu show thanked Mayor Cal Sheehy for having the event.

Cal Sheehy’s name is listed on tax records as part owner of the property where the “child friendly” drag show took place.

It’s likely that if children were not in attendance many of these drag shows would not happen.

They are coming for our children.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34q7z6-drag-queen-degenerates-coming-for-our-kids-help-stew-win-legal-battle-again.html