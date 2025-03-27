The few saline placebos studies show how bad the vaccine actually is

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



We've never seen a vaccinated, unvaccinated study that is accepted by the powers that be, as good enough. The vaccinated, unvaccinated studies that they have, they use another vaccine for. You probably know that.

So if you're testing a measles vaccine, you could test it against a diphtheria vaccine, or a flu shot vaccine is tested against a hepatitis A vaccine.

There's no saline placeb because the few studies that exist with saline placebos show how bad the vaccine actually is and how it makes you not only not respond to the disease when it comes around, but more susceptible to it.

Dr. Susan Humphrey - 03/26/2025

