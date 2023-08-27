BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 7 – 1 Timothy 1:1-11 - Mid-Week, 20230823
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • August 27, 2023

SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 7 – 1 Timothy 1:1-11 - Mid-Week, 20230823

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the commandment of God our Saviour, and Lord Jesus Christ, which is our hope; 

2 unto Timothy, my own son in the faith: Grace, mercy, and peace, from God our Father and Jesus Christ our Lord.

3 As I besought thee to abide still at Ephesus, when I went into Macedonia, that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine, 

4 neither give heed to fables and endless genealogies, which minister questions, rather than godly edifying which is in faith: so do. 

5 Now the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned: 

6 from which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling; 

7 desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm. 

8 But we know that the law is good, if a man use it lawfully; 

9 knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers, 

10 for whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for menstealers, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine; 

11 according to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, which was committed to my trust. Amen!

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online


Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: Join conversation  - or watch recordings at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch or view at www.FCGCHURCHES.org.

Keywords
paulapostlefaithministersoundheartlawlesshopetimothyteachrighteousconsciencedoctrinesinnerpuregodlycharityfablesdisobedientheedephesusmacedoniagenealogiesedifyingvain jangling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy