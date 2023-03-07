Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Three Degrees of Global Warming Looks Like
50 views
channel image
jonastheprophet
Published a day ago |

What Three Degrees of Global Warming Looks LikePresented Oct 30, 2021 by the Rothschild controlled ECONOMIST magazine

***

If global temperatures rise three degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the results would be catastrophic. It’s an entirely plausible scenario, and this film shows you what it would look like. 00:00 - What will a 3°C world look like? 00:57 - Climate change is already having devastating effects 02:58 - How climate modelling works 04:06 - Nowhere is safe from global warming 05:20 - The impact of prolonged droughts 08:24 - Rising sea levels, storm surges and flooding 10:27 - Extreme heat and wet-bulb temperatures 12:51 - Increased migration and conflict 14:26 - Adaptation and mitigation are crucial Read our briefing about a three degree world: https://econ.st/3nJiXYS View all of The Economist’s climate change coverage: https://econ.st/3b1RwU2 Sign up to our climate change newsletter: https://econ.st/3b1dtCQ Listen to our new climate podcast, “To a Lesser Degree”: https://econ.st/3b1RuLU Read our special report on stabilising the climate: https://econ.st/3nw6CXK Listen to an episode of “The Intelligence” podcast about a 3°C world: https://econ.st/2Zw3Utv What would different levels of global warming look like? https://econ.st/2ZBsZDb How climate modelling works: https://econ.st/3jNmlAN Read about the IPCC’s starkest warning yet about climate change: https://econ.st/3nxagk6 What to look out for at COP26: https://econ.st/2ZHngeZ Why the COP26 climate summit will be both crucial and disappointing: https://econ.st/3Gvvibz Broken promises, energy shortages and covid-19 will hamper COP26: https://econ.st/3EnDBnU Why damage from climate change will be widespread and sometimes surprising: https://econ.st/3Et40kq Children born today are likely to face seven times more extreme weather events than their grandparents: https://econ.st/3GyuXEO How to prepare for rising sea levels: https://econ.st/3EmtO1t Podcast: The growing risk of deadly heatwaves: https://econ.st/3nFWFH8 The danger posed by heatwaves needs to be taken more seriously: https://econ.st/3k7SbZd What if firms were forced to pay for frying the planet: https://econ.st/3nGpseT

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingrothschildthree degreeseconomist magazine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket