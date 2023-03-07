What Three Degrees of Global Warming Looks LikePresented Oct 30, 2021 by the Rothschild controlled ECONOMIST magazine

***

If global temperatures rise three degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the results would be catastrophic. It’s an entirely plausible scenario, and this film shows you what it would look like. 00:00 - What will a 3°C world look like? 00:57 - Climate change is already having devastating effects 02:58 - How climate modelling works 04:06 - Nowhere is safe from global warming 05:20 - The impact of prolonged droughts 08:24 - Rising sea levels, storm surges and flooding 10:27 - Extreme heat and wet-bulb temperatures 12:51 - Increased migration and conflict 14:26 - Adaptation and mitigation are crucial Read our briefing about a three degree world: https://econ.st/3nJiXYS View all of The Economist’s climate change coverage: https://econ.st/3b1RwU2 Sign up to our climate change newsletter: https://econ.st/3b1dtCQ Listen to our new climate podcast, “To a Lesser Degree”: https://econ.st/3b1RuLU Read our special report on stabilising the climate: https://econ.st/3nw6CXK Listen to an episode of “The Intelligence” podcast about a 3°C world: https://econ.st/2Zw3Utv What would different levels of global warming look like? https://econ.st/2ZBsZDb How climate modelling works: https://econ.st/3jNmlAN Read about the IPCC’s starkest warning yet about climate change: https://econ.st/3nxagk6 What to look out for at COP26: https://econ.st/2ZHngeZ Why the COP26 climate summit will be both crucial and disappointing: https://econ.st/3Gvvibz Broken promises, energy shortages and covid-19 will hamper COP26: https://econ.st/3EnDBnU Why damage from climate change will be widespread and sometimes surprising: https://econ.st/3Et40kq Children born today are likely to face seven times more extreme weather events than their grandparents: https://econ.st/3GyuXEO How to prepare for rising sea levels: https://econ.st/3EmtO1t Podcast: The growing risk of deadly heatwaves: https://econ.st/3nFWFH8 The danger posed by heatwaves needs to be taken more seriously: https://econ.st/3k7SbZd What if firms were forced to pay for frying the planet: https://econ.st/3nGpseT

