© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Buffoon Boris again trashes idea of peace between Ukraine & Russia, compares Putin to Hitler
The comments come while he was in conversation with the Chairman of English Premier League football club Nottingham Forest, Evangelos Marinakis.
BoJo the Clown is typical of the poor quality of zio-puppet that the Banksters are staffing the EU with......
Source @Real World News
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!