Major American Corporations Lobby on Behalf of CCP or Self-Censored for Access to China Market

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12/07/2021 Sen. Marco Rubio：There are major American corporations who are either wittingly or unwittingly lobbyists on behalf of the official narratives and policy preferences of the Communist Party of China. This is because the CCP says to them, if you want to continue to have access to our marketplace, and to continue to be able to sell things here, then we expect you to go talk to your “friends” in America and get them to back off.