Rep. Boebert: It's Illegal for Secretaries of State and Judges to Unilaterally Change Election Law
Rep. Boebert: It’s Illegal for Secretaries of State and Judges to Unilaterally Change Election Law


Rep. Lauren Boebert tells Grant Stinchfield that it's illegal for secretaries of state or rogue judges to change a state's election laws — that job belongs to the elected state legislatures.

But several states changed their election laws, nevertheless, and they did so without direct input from state legislators. That's why it was necessary to object to the results of the 2020 election, especially given evidence of other irregularities.

