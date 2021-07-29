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Jan 6th Show Trial Exposed as Attempt to Weaponize DOJ Against Trump Supporters
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50 views • July 29, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the Jan 6th show trial that is being used to weaponize the justice department against those that would stand up to and oppose the globalist establishment.
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