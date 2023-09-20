Govt. Persecuted Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski Is a Free Man: Lawyer Breaks Down Case

(Sep 19, 2023) Civil liberties lawyer Sarah Miller joined The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the sentencing of Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Pastor Artur has been outspoken in his opposition to the draconian COVID-19 restrictions since they were first implemented three years ago.





Rebel News article: https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_walks_free_lawyer_breaks_down_case





