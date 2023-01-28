The Russian military destroyed the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ugledar.
Ugledar artillery of the RF Armed Forces uses 152mm Krasnopol guided artillery shells to annihilate the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city.
