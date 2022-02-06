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Hospital Tries To Kill Accident Victim
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304 views • February 06, 2022
A man involved in a car accident is sedated and admitted into a hospital where he is labeled as having COVID and put on a ventilator. Miraculously he escapes the death trap and lives to tell his story. Hospitals are being monetarily incentivized by the fake Biden regime to call everything COVID and murder their patients for money...
See also: Medical Tyranny, Vaccine Passports and the Great Reset
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
See also: Medical Tyranny, Vaccine Passports and the Great Reset
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
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