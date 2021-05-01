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Surveillance State - Constable Vincent Gircys on Accidental Intentions 04/29/21
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111 views • May 01, 2021
The Hegelian Dialects tactic of divide and conquer extends far into the realm of the societal systems including most notably of late Law enforcement. Prompting various actions including a law suit in Superior Court seeking clarification and challenges to the provinces covid pandemic measures.
It was cited that the measures are in stark contrast and in breach of their police oath of office to protect Canada’s Constitution. Their notice of Application can be viewed Constitutional Rights Centre. All over the world Police officers have stood with many of residents that have peacefully protested government over reach with respects to the Covid Pandemic protocols. Realities of Police being assaulted in Portland no charges. Mayor Ted Wheeler calling Cops Paramilitary forces
It was cited that the measures are in stark contrast and in breach of their police oath of office to protect Canada’s Constitution. Their notice of Application can be viewed Constitutional Rights Centre. All over the world Police officers have stood with many of residents that have peacefully protested government over reach with respects to the Covid Pandemic protocols. Realities of Police being assaulted in Portland no charges. Mayor Ted Wheeler calling Cops Paramilitary forces
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