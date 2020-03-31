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Chris Cuomo Gets New Nickname ”Mom’s Little Helper” from Older Brother During Bizarre Interview
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18 views • March 31, 2020
Mar 30, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just called CNN’s anchor Chris Cuomo “Mom’s little helper in the kitchen” during an interview on CNN.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/cnns-chris-cuomo-gets-new-nickname-from-older-brother-during-bizarre-interview-moms-little-helper/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just called CNN’s anchor Chris Cuomo “Mom’s little helper in the kitchen” during an interview on CNN.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/cnns-chris-cuomo-gets-new-nickname-from-older-brother-during-bizarre-interview-moms-little-helper/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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