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Max Igan: Parasite Eve - This is WAR! [01.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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357 views • May 02, 2022
Mirror - Celnozor Published April 29, 2022 - 823 Views
2022-04-29 Parasite eve - This is WAR
https://rumble.com/v12wr85-2022-04-29-parasite-eve-this-is-war.html

Uploaded by popular request

Bring Me The Horizon - Parasite Eve (Official Video)
35,673,842 views Premiered Jun 25, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon - 3.72M subscribers
POST HUMAN : SURVIVAL HORROR - the new album out now: http://bmthorizon.co/PH.SH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=racmy7Y9P4M

Lyrics:
i’ve got a fever, don't breathe on me
i'm a believer of nobody
won't let me leave 'cause I've seen something
hope I don't sneeze, I don't…

really we just need to fear something
only pretending to feel something
i know you're dying to run
i want to turn you around

please remain calm
the end has arrived
we cannot save you
enjoy the ride
this is the moment
you’ve been waiting for
don’t call it a warning
this is a war

it’s the parasite eve
gotta feeling in your stomach, ‘cause you know that it’s coming for you
leave your flowers and grieve
don’t forget what they told you
when we forget the infection
will we remember the lesson
if the suspense doesn’t kill you
something else will

move

i heard they need better signal
put chip and pins in the needles
quarantine all of those secrets in that black hole you call a brain before it’s too late

you can board up your windows
you can lock up your doors
but you can’t keep washing your hands of this shit any more
when all the king’s sources and all the king’s friends don’t know their arses from their pathogens
when life is a prison and death is a door
this ain’t a warning
this is a war

TheCrowhouse - 88571 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7DvVgPVLTPP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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