The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (5 of 12)
Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.


VOLUME 5

Section 25: Lung Cancer

Section 26: Liver Cancer

Section 27: Pancreatic Cancer

Section 28: AIDS

Section 29: Lupus

Section 30: Heart Disease

Section 31: Children's Dosages

Section 32: Nervous System Degeneration

Section 33: Conclusion-Part 1



www.herbdoc.com

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3

