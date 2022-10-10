Brainwashed America

The ultimate weapon of disinformation, information operations, psychological warfare is "brainwashing." This documentary examines the twelve historically documented mass brainwashing tactics that have been actively used by Communists who now control our nation's government, schools, and media operation to capture the minds of Americans with the aim of collapsing the United States from within and herding us all into the feedlot of a one-world Technocratic government.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.