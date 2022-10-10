Brainwashed America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ultimate weapon of disinformation, information operations, psychological warfare is "brainwashing." This documentary examines the twelve historically documented mass brainwashing tactics that have been actively used by Communists who now control our nation's government, schools, and media operation to capture the minds of Americans with the aim of collapsing the United States from within and herding us all into the feedlot of a one-world Technocratic government.