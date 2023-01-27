Create New Account
Rejoice: The Accuser is Powerless! | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges (1/17/23)
In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. John and Dave talk about dealing with the guilt of past sins, but they touch on a critical point: In Christ, all sins are covered by the blood of the Lamb! This means that Satan and his minions have no ammunition to use against those who are washed clean by the blood of Jesus.

Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/9c452281-9ee2-400b-aac2-8144076ac24f 

John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/

The Common Sense Show: https://thecommonsenseshow.com

