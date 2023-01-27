Rejoice: The Accuser is Powerless! | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges (1/17/23)

In this video John Dyslin, author
of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show. John and
Dave talk about dealing with the guilt of past sins, but they touch on a
critical point: In Christ, all sins are covered by the blood of the Lamb! This
means that Satan and his minions have no ammunition to use against those who
are washed clean by the blood of Jesus.
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/9c452281-9ee2-400b-aac2-8144076ac24f
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
The Common Sense Show: https://thecommonsenseshow.com
