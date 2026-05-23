The Israel-Alien-Advanced Tech Connection – Video #320

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn the connections among Israel, intelligence, black military projects, advanced technology, UFOs and aliens. Figures like Ben Rich and events like the JFK assassination show that at the very top, it’s one Satanic Cult, all connected. The top players involved in advanced technology, free energy technology, military intelligence, and the UFO/ET issue all work together.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-uap-ufo-file-release-video-315/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/us-pastors-told-to-prepare-for-disclosure-video-314/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-disclosure-op-gains-steam-video-319/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-audiobook/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/
https://www.jpost.com/omg/former-israeli-space-security-chief-says-aliens-exist-humanity-not-ready-651405
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrI6ij8cGUE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rpjZ49Vfbu8r
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.