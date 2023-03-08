Viral Vlogger Joe Rogan Questions Chemtrails (A Film by ODDTV)

On its official website, the United Nations declares that by 2025 it will be fully possible to control the weather all over the world. By then, over 100 MILLION TONS of various, mostly toxic chemicals are to be "pumped" into the Earth's atmosphere. ALL COUNTRIES associated with the United Nations participate in this program.Video dedicated to BALD TV YouTube channel.

Mirrored from: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e

Na swojej oficjalnej stronie Organizacja Narodów Zjednoczonych deklaruje, że do roku 2025 będzie możliwa pełna kontrola pogody na całym świecie. Do tego czasu ma zostać "wpompowane" do ziemskiej atmosfery ponad 100 MILIONÓW TON przeróżnych, w większości toksycznych środków chemicznych. W tym programie biorą udział WSZYSTKIE KRAJE zrzeszone w ONZ.

Materiał dedykowany kanałowi BALDTV.

Żródło: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e