© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Las Vegas Shooting Video #9 "Las Vegas Shooting – Absolute Proof of Shooter At Bellagio Hotel – Video of Hotel Lockdown"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • February 20, 2020
Video posted on 10-5-2017. "We now have eye witness confirmation that a gunman attacked the Bellagio Hotel during the Las Vegas Shooting. Glass was shot out and the hotel went on lock down. The witness complains on video that the news was lying and so was the sheriff".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.