Statement by Russian First Deputy Permanent Rep at the interactive dialogue with the candidate for Pres of 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Analena Baerbock - ENG text only

Statement by Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitri Polyanskiy at the interactive dialogue with the candidate for President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly 🇩🇪 Analena Baerbock

New York, May 15, 2025:

“The decision of the Berlin authorities to impose on us all Ms Baerbock, who has repeatedly demonstrated her professional incompetence, extreme bias and ignorance of the basic principles of diplomacy, instead of the previously announced and suitable candidate for the post of Chair of the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, is nothing less than a slap in the face of the world organisation and a blatant disregard for it.

How else can one understand the nomination of a woman in the year of the 80th anniversary of the victory over German National Socialism, who recommended that representatives of Russia and Belarus should not be invited to commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe and openly declared that she was proud of her grandfather, who served in the SS?

With this provocative decision and the realisation that Russia will not be able to cooperate with such a repugnant personality, the German government has once again demonstrated its irresponsibility and highlighted the groundlessness of its claims not only to permanent but also to temporary registration in the UN Security Council.

We have every reason to doubt that Ms. Baerbock, as PGA, can act in the interest of promoting peace and dialogue. After all, as German Foreign Minister and officially nominated candidate, she deliberately restricted the participation of individual states, including Russia, in the recent UN Peace Ministers' Conference in Berlin, even though this decision directly contradicts the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Furthermore, she consistently blackmailed other countries, advocating for increased military aid to the Kiev regime and an inflated military budget of European states. She once declared that the anti-Russian line in Germany must be pursued regardless of the opinion of German voters.

Where is the guarantee that the opinions of Member States will not be similarly ignored and that focus will be on promoting own priorities in violation of the Code of Ethics?

Does she even realise that the Chair of the General Assembly should not have own approaches to conflict resolution and should not play a political role?

Wouldn't the PGA post be filled by a mere lobbyist for German interests, which could, among other things, put an end to the long-standing efforts to reform the UN Security Council in the anniversary year?❔