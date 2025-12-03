CHINA’S POPULATION DOESN’T EXIST LIKE THEY CLAIM, ITS IMPOSSIBLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we being told the truth about the world’s population — or has the math never actually added up? In this video, I revisit one of the most controversial topics I’ve covered over the last 15 years: the population narrative. Using pre–World War I history books, including one published in 1731 and another in 1902, I break down the official population figures recorded for China at the time — and then compare them to the numbers we’re told to believe today. Here’s what makes this important: A 1731 Latin history book records China’s population at 7.9 million A 1902 history book records China’s population at 53 million These numbers come after wars, famine, invasions, rebellions, and collapse And yet we’re expected to believe China reaches well over a billion people today So I ask a simple question: What birth rate would it actually take to go from 53 million in 1902 to over a billion today — through wars, famine, and a one-child policy? I’m not telling you what to think. I’m asking you to do the math and post your conclusions in the comments. This topic got my original four-part Population Myth series taken down years ago — but the questions remain unanswered. 📊 Run the numbers. Challenge the narrative. Post your math below. ✅ Topics Covered in This Video: Pre-WWI population records China under the Qing Dynasty 1731 and 1902 historical population data Wars, famine, Boxer Rebellion, foreign invasion Long-term demographic math Modern population claims The “overpopulation” narrative #PopulationMyth #WorldPopulation #ChinaHistory #Demographics #HiddenHistory #QuestionEverything #MikeMartins #TruthInNumbers #PopulationControl #DoTheMath #CensusData #HistoricRecords