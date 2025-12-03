CHINA’S POPULATION DOESN’T EXIST LIKE THEY CLAIM, ITS IMPOSSIBLE

Are we being told the truth about the world’s population — or has the math never actually added up? In this video, I revisit one of the most controversial topics I’ve covered over the last 15 years: the population narrative. Using pre–World War I history books, including one published in 1731 and another in 1902, I break down the official population figures recorded for China at the time — and then compare them to the numbers we’re told to believe today. Here’s what makes this important: A 1731 Latin history book records China’s population at 7.9 million A 1902 history book records China’s population at 53 million These numbers come after wars, famine, invasions, rebellions, and collapse And yet we’re expected to believe China reaches well over a billion people today So I ask a simple question: What birth rate would it actually take to go from 53 million in 1902 to over a billion today — through wars, famine, and a one-child policy? I’m not telling you what to think. I’m asking you to do the math and post your conclusions in the comments. This topic got my original four-part Population Myth series taken down years ago — but the questions remain unanswered. 📊 Run the numbers. Challenge the narrative. Post your math below. ✅ Topics Covered in This Video: Pre-WWI population records China under the Qing Dynasty 1731 and 1902 historical population data Wars, famine, Boxer Rebellion, foreign invasion Long-term demographic math Modern population claims The “overpopulation” narrative #PopulationMyth #WorldPopulation #ChinaHistory #Demographics #HiddenHistory #QuestionEverything #MikeMartins #TruthInNumbers #PopulationControl #DoTheMath #CensusData #HistoricRecords