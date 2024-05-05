Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TV star suffers VAXX poison induced PNEUMONIA
channel image
The Prisoner
9099 Subscribers
Shop now
341 views
Published 14 hours ago

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1776501061311684667

###

@caiapitanga

"Been waiting so long for this moment

Now vaccinated. First dose. Second dose will come soon and this one is even more important.

But anyway, I'm vaccinated.

The joy of feeling protected runs through my veins, but also the pain of knowing that people didn’t get that chance and lost their lives.

I want health for myself and for everyone else! I want dignity for myself and everyone else!

This vaccine today is a hope for a fight. She's worth a life.

And what is the price of living? Not a dollar. Definitely not.

Life is worth love, the fight for a country that cares for everyone.

Is it your turn yet?

Vacine-se.

No matter which one.

Vaccine saves lives.

All of them that are approved and available save lives.

Wait your turn. Fight for your turn.

Vacine-se.

#VivaOSUS #VacinaSim #VacinaJá #VacinaParaTodos #ForaBolsonaro"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CQyv_yqNpYo/

July 1, 2021

###

dead prez - Hip Hop (Digital Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=oiusDE0KND8

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
camilacamila pitangapitanga

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket