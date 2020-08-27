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Revealing Mystery Babylon - Part Two
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37 views • August 27, 2020
This 46-minute message is part two of a two-part series revealing the secrets of Mystery Babylon based on the scriptures and historical facts, as revealed by the fall of Adam and Eve when they ate from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Several examples are discussed showing how many Christians today are practicing a mixture of Christianity and Babylonian paganism. This message seeks to help prepare God's people for the times of trouble coming upon the world before the Lord Jesus Christ returns to establish His Kingdom on earth.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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