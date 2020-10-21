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Stories That Are Missing In Action On MSM: The MSM Truly Sucks - Part 19
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46 views • October 21, 2020
News, information & viewpoints that the MSM (& Big Tech) prefers to censor
Royalty Free Music: Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B-flat major, K. 191 https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/10/20/trump-sudan-to-pay-335-million-to-u-s-victims-of-terrorism/
#2 https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/japan-joining-forces-with-us-and-europe-to-regulate-big-tech/
#3 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alexander-hall/2020/10/20/veritas-google-programmer-admits-how-liberal-bias-could
#4 https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/10/20/report-facebook-employees-ashamed-by-censorship-of-ny-posts-biden-bombshell/
#5 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/10/15/facebook-and-twitter-contribute-over-90-dems
#6 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2020/10/19/twitter-facebook-censored-trump-campaign-65-times-leave
#7 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2020/10/20/msnbc-applauds-media-censoring-dangerous-hunter-biden-story
#8 https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/study-shows-nearly-all-late-night-comedy-show-candidate-jokes-are-about-trump
#9 https://thepostmillennial.com/the-democrats-just-cant-stop-blaming-russia-for-their-own-failures/
#10 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/20/glenn-greenwald-adam-schiff-is-seriously-the-most-pathological-liar-in-all-of-american-politics/
#11 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/exclusive-biden-defectors-emails-reveal-hunters-associates-viewed-direct-pipeline-to-administration-as-currency/
#12 https://www.dailywire.com/news/photo-emerges-of-democrat-joe-biden-meeting-with-sons-foreign-business-associate-from-kazakhstan-reports
#13 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-likely-voters-believe-biden-had-conflict-interest-regarding
#14 https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/19/study-biden-will-raise-taxes-on-80-percent-of-americans-cut-annual-income-6500-per-household/
#15 https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/10/20/carney-joe-bidens-green-energy-plan-would-effectively-wipe-out-pennsylvania-fracking/
#16 https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/pennsylavnia-mayor-rebukes-biden/
#17 https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/20/trump-resistance-plans-mass-mobilization-after-election-to-shut-down-the-country-if-biden-doesnt-win/
#18 https://victorygirlsblog.com/revenge-on-trump-supporters-sought-by-democrats/
#19 https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/10/video-the-end-goal-is-the-abolishment-of-capitalism/
#20 https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/release-the-gretchen-gov-whitmer-accidentally-admits-lockdowns-are-political-theatre-with-threat-for-michigan-to-vote-for-biden/
#21 https://fee.org/articles/why-america-is-experiencing-two-very-different-economic-recoveries/
#22 https://www.revolver.news/2020/10/bernie-bro-to-deplorable-a-journey-of-the-heart/
#23 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/worry-anti-american-party-trump-picking-thousands-voters-not-vote-2016/
#24 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/ibd-tipp-poll-shows-biden-48-trump-46-biden-is-leaking-democratic-support/
#25 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-election-prediction-socionomic-institute-stock-market/
#26 https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-landslide-not-so-fast-msm-begins-hedging-their-bets
#27 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/florida-breaks-record-first-day-early-voting-least-350000-ballots-cast/
#28 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/20/watch-pro-trump-caravan-stretches-miles-along-freeway-arizona/
#29 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/survey-finds-president-trump-far-support-muslim-voters-joe-biden/
#30 https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/19/massive-crowds-line-california-streets-cheering-for-president-trump/
#31 https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/521840-key-obamacare-premiums-drop-for-third-straight-year
Royalty Free Music: Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B-flat major, K. 191 https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/10/20/trump-sudan-to-pay-335-million-to-u-s-victims-of-terrorism/
#2 https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/japan-joining-forces-with-us-and-europe-to-regulate-big-tech/
#3 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alexander-hall/2020/10/20/veritas-google-programmer-admits-how-liberal-bias-could
#4 https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/10/20/report-facebook-employees-ashamed-by-censorship-of-ny-posts-biden-bombshell/
#5 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/10/15/facebook-and-twitter-contribute-over-90-dems
#6 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2020/10/19/twitter-facebook-censored-trump-campaign-65-times-leave
#7 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2020/10/20/msnbc-applauds-media-censoring-dangerous-hunter-biden-story
#8 https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/study-shows-nearly-all-late-night-comedy-show-candidate-jokes-are-about-trump
#9 https://thepostmillennial.com/the-democrats-just-cant-stop-blaming-russia-for-their-own-failures/
#10 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/20/glenn-greenwald-adam-schiff-is-seriously-the-most-pathological-liar-in-all-of-american-politics/
#11 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/exclusive-biden-defectors-emails-reveal-hunters-associates-viewed-direct-pipeline-to-administration-as-currency/
#12 https://www.dailywire.com/news/photo-emerges-of-democrat-joe-biden-meeting-with-sons-foreign-business-associate-from-kazakhstan-reports
#13 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-likely-voters-believe-biden-had-conflict-interest-regarding
#14 https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/19/study-biden-will-raise-taxes-on-80-percent-of-americans-cut-annual-income-6500-per-household/
#15 https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/10/20/carney-joe-bidens-green-energy-plan-would-effectively-wipe-out-pennsylvania-fracking/
#16 https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/pennsylavnia-mayor-rebukes-biden/
#17 https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/20/trump-resistance-plans-mass-mobilization-after-election-to-shut-down-the-country-if-biden-doesnt-win/
#18 https://victorygirlsblog.com/revenge-on-trump-supporters-sought-by-democrats/
#19 https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/10/video-the-end-goal-is-the-abolishment-of-capitalism/
#20 https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/release-the-gretchen-gov-whitmer-accidentally-admits-lockdowns-are-political-theatre-with-threat-for-michigan-to-vote-for-biden/
#21 https://fee.org/articles/why-america-is-experiencing-two-very-different-economic-recoveries/
#22 https://www.revolver.news/2020/10/bernie-bro-to-deplorable-a-journey-of-the-heart/
#23 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/worry-anti-american-party-trump-picking-thousands-voters-not-vote-2016/
#24 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/ibd-tipp-poll-shows-biden-48-trump-46-biden-is-leaking-democratic-support/
#25 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-election-prediction-socionomic-institute-stock-market/
#26 https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-landslide-not-so-fast-msm-begins-hedging-their-bets
#27 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/20/florida-breaks-record-first-day-early-voting-least-350000-ballots-cast/
#28 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/20/watch-pro-trump-caravan-stretches-miles-along-freeway-arizona/
#29 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/survey-finds-president-trump-far-support-muslim-voters-joe-biden/
#30 https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/19/massive-crowds-line-california-streets-cheering-for-president-trump/
#31 https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/521840-key-obamacare-premiums-drop-for-third-straight-year
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