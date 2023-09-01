Create New Account
The White Slave Trade Of Africa
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

In this video we look at the white slave trade in Africa, where Barbary Pirates kidnapped Europeans and sold them into slavery, attacking shipping as well as infiltrating coastal villages and islands. The video looks at the extent this problem had on Europe and America between the 16th-19th Century.

