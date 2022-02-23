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Coach Dave LIVE | 2-23-2022 | FAITH IS SUBSTANCE
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30 views • February 23, 2022
LINKS FROM TODAY'S SHOW:
Trucker Press Release: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/press-release-american-truckers-are?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjozMTc5MjIxMiwicG9zdF9pZCI6NDkwODQzMTUsIl8iOiJZY3B1WCIsImlhdCI6MTY0NTYxNzM0NiwiZXhwIjoxNjQ1NjIwOTQ2LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItNTgzMjAwIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.SUSwLuCrV_aCT3K9-ab5XiarD9LH6gqIEu_ju4Jjozs&;utm_source=url
Quote - Terrifying Force:
"The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left Alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over. The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people's door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy... but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone." - Author Unknown
Great Exodus Prophecies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8m21AIt6hA
Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+11&;version=KJV
COACH DAVE LIVE
Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
Trucker Press Release: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/press-release-american-truckers-are?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjozMTc5MjIxMiwicG9zdF9pZCI6NDkwODQzMTUsIl8iOiJZY3B1WCIsImlhdCI6MTY0NTYxNzM0NiwiZXhwIjoxNjQ1NjIwOTQ2LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItNTgzMjAwIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.SUSwLuCrV_aCT3K9-ab5XiarD9LH6gqIEu_ju4Jjozs&;utm_source=url
Quote - Terrifying Force:
"The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left Alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over. The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people's door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy... but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone." - Author Unknown
Great Exodus Prophecies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8m21AIt6hA
Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+11&;version=KJV
COACH DAVE LIVE
Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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