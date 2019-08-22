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Who Did 9/11?: Part 2 of 5
TruthChaser911
TruthChaser911
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103 views • August 22, 2019
The real perpetrators of 9/11 have never been brought to justice. There is no evidence that 19 Muslims hijacked 4 Passenger airlines and crashed them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on September 11th 2001 as fraudulently claimed by the U.S government and media. So the questions is Who Did 9/11? Well the answer is provided in this 5 part 6 hour 30 minute presentation which I have recently created (August 2019) that will uncover the real culprits of 9/11. Every September 11th we come to the anniversary of 9/11 and the controlled mainstream media churns out the usual lying documentaries about 9/11. Here you will get the real truth about 9/11, the truth that the mainstream media will never tell you.

Who Did 9/11?: Part 2 of 5

1. Video: The 5 Dancing Israelis
2. AIPAC Control
3. Video: Israeli arrested with explosives
4. More Israeli attacks
5. The 19 Alleged Hijackers
6. Osama Bin Laden. Not Guilty?
7. The Miracle Passports
8. Jewish Odigo users Pre-Warned about 9/11
9. NORAD Terror Drills
10. Video:Buildings on Fire Cannot Collapse
11. Video: A&E For 9/11 Truth - Fire Can't Collapse Twin Towers
Keywords
israel9119-11mossadaipacdancing israelistwin towerswtc7noradbin ladenpnacsilversteinbollyn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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