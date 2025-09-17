BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I got looted in Vancouver
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 views • 1 day ago
Start with gritty urban blues: foot-stomping homemade percussion sets a raw street groove; electric guitar lays down soulful riffs, Amplified harmonica intertwines, adding tension and release with bending solos and sharp fills, Elements of rap emerge rhythmically in the breaks, injecting syncopated vocal flows, Verses ebb and swell with dynamic energy, while tight call-and-response patterns drive the chorus, The arrangement celebrates improvisation, with both instruments dancing around purposeful polyrhythms and punchy accents, capturing the pulse of Harlem’s sidewalks, Until the outro, layers build intensity then break down to intimate street-corner echoes

I got looted in Vancouver, they took all I had, Now I'm left with the echoes, of the life that I had. They took my gold and silver, my tools and my gear, Left me with nothing but memories, and a heart full of fear. They said they were hungry, that they had no choice, But I saw in their eyes, the coldness, the malice, the ploy. They didn't care that I had a hobby, that I had a life, All they cared about was taking, not caring for strife. Now I'm left to rebuild, to start from scratch, To find a way to survive, without being a target. I'll fortify my dwelling, I'll protect what's mine, For I know, if I don't, they'll come again, and this time, I won't survive

Keywords
verses ebb and swell with dynamic energywhile tight patterns drive the chorusthe arrangement celebrates improvisationwith both instruments dancing around purposeful polyrhythms and punchy accentscapturing the pulse ofsidewalksuntil the outrolayers build intensity then break down to intimate streetcorner echoes
