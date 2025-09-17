© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I got looted in Vancouver, they took all I had, Now I'm left with the echoes, of the life that I had. They took my gold and silver, my tools and my gear, Left me with nothing but memories, and a heart full of fear. They said they were hungry, that they had no choice, But I saw in their eyes, the coldness, the malice, the ploy. They didn't care that I had a hobby, that I had a life, All they cared about was taking, not caring for strife. Now I'm left to rebuild, to start from scratch, To find a way to survive, without being a target. I'll fortify my dwelling, I'll protect what's mine, For I know, if I don't, they'll come again, and this time, I won't survive