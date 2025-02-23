© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love is more complex and important than the common use of the word usually connotes. Earlier civilizations had multiple words for love. Love is real. It is love that heals as it is love of which we are made.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/
~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com