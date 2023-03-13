Create New Account
My Journey to Biblical Cosmology - Joshua Baines
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago
OP Freedom


My Journey to Biblical Cosmology - Joshua Baines

Earthen Vessels

01:23 The Genesis

09:00 A Matter of Perspective

20:52 Measurements, Observations, and Black Swans

35:20 Axioms

50:16 Firma Foundations

59:40 The Story Continues


Telegram https://t.me/OPFreedom


Bitchute


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cd2lo-my-journey-to-biblical-cosmology-joshua-baines.html


Keywords
sciencecosmologybiblicaljourneyperspectiveobservationsaxiomsmeasurementsstory continuesblack swansjoshua bainesearthen vesselsthe genesisfirma foundations

