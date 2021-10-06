ONLY THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY CAN RESTORE NEW TESTAMENT CHRISTIANITY! BEFORE TIME BEGAIN HE CHOSE THIS YEAR TO DO SO!

THE ONLY WAY RELIGIONS OF MEN, SUBJECTIVE TRUTH OR GNOSTICISM EVER COULD HAVE EXISTED WAS IF THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY ALLOWED THEM BACK IN 340AD 2 THESS. 2:10. AND ONLY IF HE HID AWAY THE BIBLE OF THE KINGDOM JUDAS 3; DAN. 2:44; EZEK 39:25-29; 2 THESS. 2:11; 2 COR. 2:7 ONLY HE CAN RESTORE HIS BIBLE- THE PERFECT LAW OF LIBERTY JUDAS 3 THAT FREES US FROM THE RELIGIONS OF MEN; GNOSTICISM JOHN 8:32. THE LORD NOW TELLS US THAT IT IS TIME TO RESTORE NEW TESTAMENT CHRISTIANITY REV. 18:4; ACTS 17:30; EZRA; NEHEMIAH. HE TOOK AWAY THE BIBLE 1 COR. 2:7 AND NOW HE GIVES IT BACK TO SAVE US FROM OURSELVES AND SO THAT WE ALL CAN HAVE A VERY GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WITH HIM FOR ETERNITY ROM. 5:12-13.

Randall Kent Maxwell the watchman for the lost spiritual house of Israel Ezek. 3, 33.