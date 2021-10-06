© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ONLY THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY CAN RESTORE NEW TESTAMENT CHRISTIANITY! BEFORE TIME BEGAIN HE CHOSE THIS YEAR TO DO SO!
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • October 06, 2021
THE ONLY WAY RELIGIONS OF MEN, SUBJECTIVE TRUTH OR GNOSTICISM EVER COULD HAVE EXISTED WAS IF THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY ALLOWED THEM BACK IN 340AD 2 THESS. 2:10. AND ONLY IF HE HID AWAY THE BIBLE OF THE KINGDOM JUDAS 3; DAN. 2:44; EZEK 39:25-29; 2 THESS. 2:11; 2 COR. 2:7 ONLY HE CAN RESTORE HIS BIBLE- THE PERFECT LAW OF LIBERTY JUDAS 3 THAT FREES US FROM THE RELIGIONS OF MEN; GNOSTICISM JOHN 8:32. THE LORD NOW TELLS US THAT IT IS TIME TO RESTORE NEW TESTAMENT CHRISTIANITY REV. 18:4; ACTS 17:30; EZRA; NEHEMIAH. HE TOOK AWAY THE BIBLE 1 COR. 2:7 AND NOW HE GIVES IT BACK TO SAVE US FROM OURSELVES AND SO THAT WE ALL CAN HAVE A VERY GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WITH HIM FOR ETERNITY ROM. 5:12-13.
Randall Kent Maxwell the watchman for the lost spiritual house of Israel Ezek. 3, 33.
Randall Kent Maxwell the watchman for the lost spiritual house of Israel Ezek. 3, 33.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.