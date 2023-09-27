We're Getting Screwed Over

It’s Everywhere: They Hate You
* Until we go nuclear batsh!t crazy over this and just start over, I don’t know how we save this any more.
* The same [leftist] stuff that’s happening nationally is happening locally, including in red counties.
* They’re all selling us out — spending other people’s $.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3lb1x1-joe-bidens-scandals-are-about-to-explode-ep.-2097-09272023.html
