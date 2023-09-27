Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We're Getting Screwed Over
channel image
Son of the Republic
567 Subscribers
74 views
Published 15 hours ago

It’s Everywhere: They Hate You

* Until we go nuclear batsh!t crazy over this and just start over, I don’t know how we save this any more.

* The same [leftist] stuff that’s happening nationally is happening locally, including in red counties.

* They’re all selling us out — spending other people’s $.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 27 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3lb1x1-joe-bidens-scandals-are-about-to-explode-ep.-2097-09272023.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptionactivismcommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalisminvasionfascismidiocracymarxismprogressivisminfiltrationracketeeringleftismideologysubversiontotalitarianismcollectivismcorporatismunipartykleptocracykakistocracybidenflationbidenomics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket