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Leaked Gates talk with CIA about Vaccine using RNA to reprogram your brain
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311 views • March 12, 2021
From around 2005 a leaked video of Bill Gates talking to the CIA about how he has a vaccine he can use after they start a pandemic in Afghanistan that the people there will be glad to take to stop the pandemic. But he makes it clear the purpose is to reprogram a part of their brain to make them less fanatical about their religion. That was 15 years ago. What do you think is in the current vaccine Gates is involved with?
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