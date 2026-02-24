My Faith Had To Be My Own

Hannah Jacob

Hanna was just missionary kid in Japan who learned to serve by teaching children. By the age of 15, she was creating the entire curriculum.

She still does that, and shares it for free.

She says she went from being just a Christian in Japan, to being a Christian in America, and asked God to send her anywhere he needed a missionary.

He sent her to America.

Listen to my interview with this amazing young woman who relies solely on the bible to teach children the truth about God, life, and how to learn His timeless principles.

