My Faith Had To Be My Own
3 views • 22 hours ago

My Faith Had To Be My Own

 Hannah Jacob

 

Hanna was just missionary kid in Japan who learned to serve by teaching children. By the age of 15, she was creating the entire curriculum.

She still does that, and shares it for free.

 

She says she went from being just a Christian in Japan, to being a Christian in America, and asked God to send her anywhere he needed a missionary.
He sent her to America.

 

Listen to my interview with this amazing young woman who relies solely on the bible to teach children the truth about God, life, and how to learn His timeless principles.

 

 

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

 from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

 

“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio

and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire

with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million… 

 

ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.

 

This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.

 

To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from

either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”

spiritual warfareangelspaganismdeath angelmissionariesrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomhannah jacobthis i knowkids ministry
