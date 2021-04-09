Miles Interprets the Implications of U.S. Lifting Sanctions on Iran

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n the April 8, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo interpreted the possible effects of US. lifting sanctions on Iran. He said the wars in the Middle East may start again while the New Federal State of China (NFSC) will be the beneficiary in the end. He said the U.S. is willing to let Iran get away, but it will never let the CCP get away. Further he said the troubles that the CCP is making in the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal are just like Japan attacking Pearl Harbor in WWII.