(Aug
20, 2023) This morning Maria Bartiromo announced that the totally
corrupt Obozo/Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300
million for $2 million. American tax paying citizens be damned!
Gateway Pundit article: “Bartiromo: Biden Regime Sold $300 Million Worth of Border Wall Parts for $2 Million”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/bartiromo-biden-regime-sold-300-million-worth-border/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.