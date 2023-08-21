Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bartiromo: Biden Regime Sold $300 Million Worth of Border Wall Parts for $2 Million
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1288 Subscribers
85 views
Published 19 hours ago

(Aug 20, 2023) This morning Maria Bartiromo announced that the totally corrupt Obozo/Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300 million for $2 million. American tax paying citizens be damned!


Gateway Pundit article: “Bartiromo: Biden Regime Sold $300 Million Worth of Border Wall Parts for $2 Million”:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/bartiromo-biden-regime-sold-300-million-worth-border/


Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6334846723112

Keywords
current eventstreasoncorruptionamericafox newsmaria bartiromobordertraitorjoe bidenwallinvasioncrisisregime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket