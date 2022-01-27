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How They Use Your Mind And Senses Against You. If You Are Canceled Study This!!!
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217 views • January 27, 2022
All Targets Should Know This Inside Out. It's can also be used to explain to others, calling you psycho, what the deep state is doing. I've had this censored on other channels so they must really want it hushed. Copy it and re post it. Feel free to copy and re post any video you that you want on this channel.
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