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End of the World as You Know It, f/ Eli James. Powerful Teaching on End of the World Events and Biblical Prophecy including the Final 70 year Jubilee which ended in 2025.
2026-2028 - WWIII
2026 - Alien Disclosure
2027 - Alien Arrival (Lucifer as a Nordic Alien)
2028 - Planet "X" / Nemesis / Nibiru Shake Rattle n Roll - Earth Changes / God's Reset
2028 - 2033 - Jesus Returns (likely Feast of Tabernacles FOT 2028)
2029 Apopsis / Wormwood hits Earth