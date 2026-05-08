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End of the World as You Know It, f/ Eli James
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
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End of the World as You Know It, f/ Eli James.  Powerful Teaching on End of the World Events and Biblical Prophecy including the Final 70 year Jubilee which ended in 2025.

2026-2028 - WWIII

2026 - Alien Disclosure

2027 - Alien Arrival (Lucifer as a Nordic Alien)

2028 - Planet "X" / Nemesis / Nibiru Shake Rattle n Roll - Earth Changes / God's Reset

2028 - 2033 - Jesus Returns (likely Feast of Tabernacles FOT 2028)

2029 Apopsis / Wormwood hits Earth






Keywords
aliensplanet xtime travelspiritual warfareend timesufossecret space programzombiesfallen angelschristian identityhybridsreptiliansclonesunderground basesalien abductionproject looking glasscovidserpent seedangel warsaliens among usprofessor truthltcol sctruthwchristtruth that matterseli james
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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