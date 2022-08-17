The War On Work

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The Left’s Toxic Touch
* The left ruins everything it touches; wages war on the American work ethic.
* Remembering the left’s love affair with lockdowns.
* Branch Covidians waged war on virtue of hard work.
* Dems set tone for enabling slothfulness over work.
* Exposing the Dems’ proxy voting scam.
* The left’s green world dream is a nightmare.
* The virtues of hard work cannot be ignored.
* The left’s goal: poverty for you, riches for them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 16 August 2022