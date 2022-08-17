The War On Work

109 views • August 17, 2022

The full version of this segment is linked below.

* The left’s goal: poverty for you, riches for them.

* The virtues of hard work cannot be ignored.

* The left ruins everything it touches; wages war on the American work ethic.

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