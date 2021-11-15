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Pandemic of the VACCINATED—75 Athletes Collapse from Heart Failure
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13291 views • November 15, 2021
The popular weekly news program The Highwire collected 75 recent reports of young athletes who suffered heart attacks since the “vaccine” mandates, many of them during games, and several of these shocking incidents were caught on film. This is an age group that has a 99.986% infection survival rate—having virtually no chance of dying from the alleged “COVID virus.”
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