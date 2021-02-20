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Your mask is a Petri dish growing bacteria.
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212 views • February 20, 2021
The primary goal of the mask is to replicate the Spanish Flu of 1918.
A virus is not the threat.
Bacteria is the threat.
The mask is a Petri dish on your face.
THE MASKS CAUSE PNEUMONIA WHEN YOU BREATH BACK IN WHAT YOUR BODY IS TRYING TO EXPEL.
Per Fauci:
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/3945
A virus is not the threat.
Bacteria is the threat.
The mask is a Petri dish on your face.
THE MASKS CAUSE PNEUMONIA WHEN YOU BREATH BACK IN WHAT YOUR BODY IS TRYING TO EXPEL.
Per Fauci:
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/3945
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