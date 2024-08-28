BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🍽️ Streamlining Food Oversight: Dairy, Meat, Poultry 🥛🍗
🤔 What's Really Going On Behind the Scenes?

🙏Ever wondered which food products face the strictest regulations?

👨 🤝Join Joel Salatin to unravel regulation related facts.

🎶 https://ln.run/7jL6d

🥛 🧀 Dairy is the most tightly controlled, followed by beef, pork, and then poultry. 🍶

😲 But here’s the kicker—did you know that small poultry processors can handle up to 20,000 chickens a year without inspection? 🐔✨

⏳⌚This exemption, around since 1967, has never caused a known health issue. 🎉🎊

🧀 🧈 🍗Imagine if this rule applied to butter, cheese, and meat too... Should it? 🤔

📲 want to find more just click the link given in our bio or description above. ☝🔍

food safetydairy productsfood regulation
