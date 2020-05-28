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The Voice of Reason, AN INTERVIEW WITH CHIEF PHILLIP SCOTT: Covid 19 and its role in spirituality
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23 views • May 28, 2020
Dr. Len and Chief Phillip Scott explored the benefits of Covid 19 in bringing harmony and balance back into our lives. From the Native American perspective, it represents a collective initiation and purification and an awakening for us to evolve from separation to community. The answers to making this transition are offered in the dream world where we commune with spirit. Len and Phillip tell stories that describe this philosophy.
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