Yulian’s Paranormal Experiences Synchronicities & the ET Mystery Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. The conversation explores the nature of reality, consciousness, and the role of non-human intelligence in human affairs. Yulian is originally from Ukraine. They delve into theories about extraterrestrial influence, suggesting non-human intelligence may guide humanity towards peace and environmental stewardship. The conversation also touches on the reptilians, the Greys, and the potential for a collective human consciousness. They critically examine the role of globalist forces and the Rothschilds, questioning the narrative of reptilian influence and the implications for disclosure and spiritual development.





Experiences and Personal Reflections

• Brian invites Yulian to share their personal experiences with non-human intelligence.

• Yulian reflects on their late realization of the nature of reality and consciousness.

• Yulian discusses the potential orchestration of their late realization for their own good.

• They continue to explore the relationship between spiritual and non-human intelligence realms and the implications for personal experiences.





Thanks to April for the thumbnail.





