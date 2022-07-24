'I Don't Give a Rip What President Biden Does': The WHO Has No Authority Over the States





Dr. Mark Sherwood: "If we as the States did not give Congress/federal government the power to negotiate our health, every treaty that's negotiated regarding that is unconstitutional because it's an unconstitutional power that we did not give them."





"I don't give a rip what President Biden does with the WHO ... The state and the people in those states and the Sheriffs within those counties within those states can look at the WHO and say, 'Who do you think you are? Get out now! You have no business, no authority in our states.'"