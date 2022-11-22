162+DEAD IN INDONESIAN QUAKE (SKY WAS RED BEFORE QUAKE HIT-WORMWOOD-PLANET X) / METEOR HIT CANADA / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





November 21, 2022





162+DEAD IN INDONESIAN EARTHQUAKE (SKY WAS BLOOD RED FROM IRON OXIDE DUST BEFORE QUAKE HIT-RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X-SOON WILL BE THE GLOBAL RED DUST EVENT!!!)METEOR ASTEROID DEBRI HIT CANADA NEAR TORONTO+METEOR OVER FRUITLAND-ONLY CLUSTERS ARE COMING NOW ( SOON MILLIONS WILL FALL WORLDWIDE FROM THE FIERY RED DRAGON-PLANET X-THE DESTROYER-WORMWOODS LARGE DEBRI TAIL) THESE ARE THE SIGNS YESHUA ( JESUS ) SAID WOULD MAKE HEARTS FAIL FROM FEAR- IF CHRIST ISN'T YOUR LORD YOU SHOULD BE AFRAID- IF JESUS IS YOUR LORD THEN IT'S TIME TO PREPARE FOR THE BIBLICAL RAPTURE+CHRIST ( LET THE WORLD PREPARE FOR THE COMING JUDGEMENT) MAIN EVENTS START ANY MINUTE- THE MIDNIGHT HOUR/ READ BELOW. Today is now 11/21/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights; Breaking news coming out of Indonesia as a 5.6+ size quake hit leaving 162 plus people dead and multiple injured. Right before the earthquake hit the skies were seen hours to a night before being blood red all across Indonesia. Red skies from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x, also called wormwood or nemesis the destroyer, and called the fiery red dragon. Skies are turning red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun that's a brown dwarf star.. As we know insider mike from around the world warned of a global red dust event before the major things start. As things will only amplify worse soon with planet x coming.... More meteor debri came in over multiple places. Though only showing 2 places it came into in this video. Debri came in over near Toronto Canada and reports are saying debri hit land in Canada. Also in fruitland debri came in. As said many times first clusters are coming in from Planet x and a seperate planet x system body ..soon the debri will start calling by the millions from Planet xs debri tail that's as long as Jupiters width if that gives you an idea how much asteroid debris soon to hit all over the globe destroying and killing things including people.. Also another glowing cloud showed itself in an apocalptic sky over Indonesia around 2-3 days ago which I believe the sky looked that way due to a planet x system body passing earth... When I say a planet x system body I don't mean planet x itself. I mean an object of the planet x system. As there's multiple bodies within the nemesis/planet x system..... Also more footage in here... I apologize I haven't posted much. I've not felt well the past week and more. Also I've been having issues with my video maker I use on my phone to make most of my youtube videos. As it was a pain in the butt even making this video lol... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section where my main notes are pinned over all other comments.





Credited videos BELOW-

Musya Channel/ red sky at night in Indonesia before quake hit Indonesia- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4bam5dpzCPk

LENG LOVE YOU/ Apocalptic glowing cloud+red sky nearby Indonesia also- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/8YxM_mPmLwU





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8J1kprUIQ