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Interdisciplinary scientist Denis Rancourt describes the medical establishment as a mechanism for enforcing societal dominance hierarchies by ensuring dependence on medical treatments and discouraging self-sufficiency.
He maintains that many standard medical interventions, including cancer treatments, lack reliable scientific support and serve to keep lower social strata perpetually unwell.