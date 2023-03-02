A World Without the West | Beyond the Cover

During our politically correct times, it has become fashionable to find fault with Western civilization. But if there were no Western civilization, what the world be like? Would it be a better place … or far worse? In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews The New American contributor Selwyn Duke about this very question. Selwyn wrote the cover-story article “A World Without the West” for the March 13, 2023 issue of TNA. In this interview, he explains why Western civilization, despite its flaws, has been a great blessing for mankind.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To read Selwyn Duke’s article “A World Without the West,” visit https://thenewamerican.com/print/a-world-without-the-west/
