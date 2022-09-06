Kari Lake: Fighting Back for Arizona and America!

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Arizona, a toss-up state where Joe Biden officially won by only 10,000 votes in 2020, is electing a new governor on November 8.
In this interview with The New American, Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Kari Lake shared her vision for fighting back against federal overreach at the state level; securing elections from voter fraud; tackling illegal immigration and derailing the open-border policies of the Biden administration; and opposing Covid mandates that harm people.
According to her campaign website, Mrs. Lake is running for Governor of Arizona on a platform of common-sense conservatism dedicated to individual liberties, low taxes, limited regulation, and protecting Arizona's great Western heritage, among other issues.
To learn more about Kari Lake, please click here. https://www.karilake.com
Also visit https://thenewamerican.com for all the latest news!