Kari Lake: Fighting Back for Arizona and America!

Arizona, a toss-up state where Joe Biden officially won by only 10,000 votes in 2020, is electing a new governor on November 8.

In this interview with The New American, Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Kari Lake shared her vision for fighting back against federal overreach at the state level; securing elections from voter fraud; tackling illegal immigration and derailing the open-border policies of the Biden administration; and opposing Covid mandates that harm people.

According to her campaign website, Mrs. Lake is running for Governor of Arizona on a platform of common-sense conservatism dedicated to individual liberties, low taxes, limited regulation, and protecting Arizona's great Western heritage, among other issues.

To learn more about Kari Lake, please click here. https://www.karilake.com

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